Patrick Dempsey reveals his secret to staying fit and young

Patrick Dempsey, who was named PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, has recently revealed his secret to staying fit and young.



“I have teenage boys who keep me very active and I need to stay in shape to keep up with them,” said the 57-year-old in a new interview with People for this week’s cover story.

Patrick, who has 16-year-old twin sons with wife Jillian, continued, “My sons are on me about my diet, about am I training enough, am I working hard enough. They’re very good for me and I appreciate that and they challenge me.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum explained, “The older you get, the more work you have to put in just starting at the baseline you had when you were in your 20s.”

“And psychologically it’s really good for you and I want to be active, I want to be able to move around,” remarked the Ferrari star.

Patrick mentioned, “You feel much better that way. So, I get up in the morning, I do my workout in the gym at the house, and then I’ll play some tennis or something with the kids or do some cycling and try to stay active.”

Reflecting on his fitness routine after busy schedule, the Sweet Home Alabama actor shared, “I’m starting to ramp up now that my schedule is allowing me to be a little more consistent. I lift weights three times a week along with some cardio.”

Dishing out eating habits, Patrick added, “I just love bread products and my daughter’s a great pastry chef and she’s always experimenting so I’m always eating that. So, that’s my weakness — it’s bread products and sweets. I love the sweets.”