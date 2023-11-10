Jared Leto ascends Empire State building to promote global music tour

File Footage

Jared Leto, who is famous for his bizarre Met Gala looks, recently climbed the Empire State Building to rejoice the launch of his music band Thirty Seconds To Mars’ massive world tour.



Taking to Instagram, the musician announced "Seasons World Tour 2024" in celebration of his band’s newly released album called, It’s The End of The World But It’s a Beautiful Day.



A helicopter footage showed the actor fearlessly climbing the most famous landmarks situated in New York City.

"I've had a fascination with the Empire State Building, the 'world’s number one attraction', since I was a kid. Not sure if it was Guinness World Records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination," he wrote.

Jared further added that he loves to climb as it is one of the few things that takes him away from some of the pressures of life and helps him to find a bit of freedom and equanimity.

While revealing the idea behind his new album, he shared, "In a lot of ways, this album is about following your dreams and pushing yourself to do the seemingly impossible."



"Climbing the Empire State Building certainly falls into that category for me. As does touring the world with my brother and sharing these unforgettable concerts and experiences with you all," Jared added.



In the end of his note, the singer expressed his excitement to commence his musical world tour with his team.

