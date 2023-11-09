Venom 3: Fans have to wait longer for next film

Sony Pictures has pushed back the release date for the third installment in the Venom franchise, from July 12, 2024, to November 8, 2024.

The film, which is currently untitled, will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom films.



The delay is reportedly due to the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, which lasted for 118 days and ended on Wednesday, November 9, 2023. The strike caused production on many films and TV shows to be delayed or halted, and Venom 3 was no exception.

Tom Hardy is expected to return as Eddie Brock/Venom in the third film, and he is also producing alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

The story details are currently under wraps, but the film is expected to continue the story from the first two films and explore Venom's relationship with Brock further.

The delay in Venom 3's release date is disappointing for fans, but it is understandable given the circumstances.

The SAG-AFTRA strike had a major impact on the film industry, and it is taking time for things to get back on track.

Fans can still look forward to seeing Venom 3 on the big screen in November 2024, and it is sure to be another exciting entry in the franchise.