Dua Lipa looks beautiful in newly-dyed bright red hair

Dua Lipa made a stunning entrance at Global Studios in London on Wednesday, capturing everyone's attention.

The 28-year-old singer donned a stylish, fluffy white jacket, paired with casual blue jeans and a black top.

She boosted her height with a pair of burgundy high-heeled boots, adding a few extra inches to her stature.

To complement her ensemble, Dua adorned herself with a chunky gold ring and carried a maroon handbag, which perfectly matched her freshly dyed dark red hair.

She styled her eye-catching new hair with soft waves, incorporating several small braids. To complete her captivating look, she applied bold winged black eyeliner.

Dua is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated track, Houdini, on Thursday, November 9, at 11pm GMT. This song marks her first solo release since her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.