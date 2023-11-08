Dua Lipa looks beautiful in newly-dyed bright red hair 

Dua Lipa made a stunning entrance at Global Studios in London on Wednesday, capturing everyone's attention.
The 28-year-old singer donned a stylish, fluffy white jacket, paired with casual blue jeans and a black top.
She boosted her height with a pair of burgundy high-heeled boots, adding a few extra inches to her stature.
To complement her ensemble, Dua adorned herself with a chunky gold ring and carried a maroon handbag, which perfectly matched her freshly dyed dark red hair.
She styled her eye-catching new hair with soft waves, incorporating several small braids. To complete her captivating look, she applied bold winged black eyeliner.
Dua is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated track, Houdini, on Thursday, November 9, at 11pm GMT. This song marks her first solo release since her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.
