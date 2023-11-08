Prince William 'purposely trying to diminish Kate Middleton's public role'

The parents of Prince George are currently gearing up for his upcoming exams

Prince William has been accused of “purposely” trying to reduce his wife, Princess Kate’s public role.

The Prince of Wales recently jetted off solo to Singapore to kick off third annual Earthshot Prize, while the Princess stayed back in the UK to help their oldest son Prince George with his upcoming exams.

During a speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023, the King-in-waiting extended regret on her behalf over her lack of availability, saying, "[Kate is] very sorry she can’t be here."

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a royal critic claimed the future King is “trying” to have as much solo engagements as he could, in order to “purposely diminish [her] public role.”

Both the future monarchs have taken on solo public engagements for the last few months; the King-in-waiting visited the New York City alone in September, while Kate carried out her royal duties in the UK.

The son of King Charles was also heralded for his confident demeanor in Southeast Asia, despite his history of fear of public speaking.

"In terms of body language, William doesn’t tend to display as many self-reassuring gestures as he once did," shared body language expert Darren Stanton to the Daily Express.

"[William] is confident enough to carry himself on his own, and he’s not at a loss when Kate isn’t there," the expert explained.