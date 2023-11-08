Millie Bobby Brown gives special nod to Dorothea Hurley while receiving big honour

Millie Bobby Brown had her supporters right next to her for her big night as she attended the star-studded Glamour Women Of The Year event in New York on Tuesday.
The Stranger Things actress, 19, was joined by her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and her future mother-in-law Dorothea Hurley.
The Damsel star was dressed in a silk black gown with a unique silver halter neck detail. She had her hair swept in a bun and accessorised with hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Jake, 21, was dressed in a black suit paired with a crisp white button-down. As for the wife of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, she wore a black smart suit.
During the event, Hurley presented Brown with the award and the two exchanged a sweet embrace onstage which she followed up with a heartwarming homage.
“Thank you, Dorothea, for your kind words. It means so much to me that you are here tonight. Your passion to help others with your humanitarian work inspires me, and I hope to be half the woman you are,” Brown said, as per Glamour.
She then went to praise Hurley for raising “her son, my fiancé, to feel comfortable around strong women. To see women as equals. To be an ally, which is exactly what we need.”
Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in August after dating for nearly two years.
