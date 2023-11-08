Justin Timberlake planning 'scathing' response to Britney Spear's memoir claims

Justin Timberlake is not planning to stay silent in response to backlash he received over Britney Spears’ recent claims.

In her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, the Toxic singer made bombshell revelations about her relationship with the NSYNC star.

The singers dated for nearly four years between 1998 and 2002. During their relationship, Spears revealed, she was urged by Timberlake to get an abortion as he wasn’t ready to be father at the time.

A source told celebrity Instagram account, DeuxMoi, that the Cry Me a River singer, who is currently vacationing with his wife, Jessica Beil, and their two kids, “will be breaking his silence eventually.”

“His plan isn’t to just ignore it,” they explained. “He will have his say. And that yes, his recollection of events that happened 20+ years ago differ quite a bit from Brit’s account.”

The tipster continued: “But he is currently not prepared to go there. At some point, he’ll be ready to talk, but how specific he’ll get into recounting past events remains to be unseen.

“Many people would like to see him stay above it and not get down to the granularity of it all,” they added.

As for how long until Timberlake will wait to share his side of the story? The gossip account suggested it won’t stay silent for long, owing to his upcoming solo tour next year.