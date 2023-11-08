PM Kakar asserts US weapons being used for terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday said the United States' denial or acceptance of its weapons being used against Pakistan is irrelevant, as it has now been objectively established that they are, in fact, being sold in the black market and also being used by terrorists.
He said that there is documented evidence pertaining to this fact and Pakistan was not stating it on the basis of a conspiracy theory.
"The 150,000-strong Afghan military disappeared within two days, where did their weapons go? The small weapons and arms they possessed were undocumented and no one knew who it was with," the premier said, responding to a question by Geo News during a press conference at the PM House in Islamabad.
Then, PM Kakar added, we see those weapons being sold in the black market and being used in terror incidents, which obviously led Pakistan to raise the issue at all levels, even with the Americans.
"These weapons are not only being sold in Pakistan's black market but across the region, going as far as the Middle East. This is a very dangerous trend," he maintained.
More to follow...
