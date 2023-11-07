King's Speech 2023: Significance of Charles' first address to Parliament

King Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla as he took off to the House of Lords for his first King’s speech at the State Opening of Parliament.
The speech marks Charles’ first speech as a monarch since his ascension to the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II last year.
The monarch is equipped with laying out a list of legislation the Tories want to bring in over the next Parliamentary term.
This is also the first time in over 70 years a King is making a speech; King George VI delivered his last King’s Speech on Nov. 6, 1951.
Shortly after his demise, his daughter Elizabeth II ascended to the throne and delivered her first Queen’s Speech at the State Opening in 1952.
The late Queen performed her last speech on May 11, 2021. She was replaced by the then-Prince Charles due to her ill health on May 10, 2022.
