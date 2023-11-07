Prince William gears for ‘big’ damage control after wrapping Earthshot Prize

Prince William may have to deal with a big blow and prepare for damage control as a new biography threatens to expose the royal family for its ‘racism and bigotry.’

A pal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, author Omid Scobie, is set to release his upcoming book titled Endgame, which will be a “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy.”

The book will be coming out soon after William wraps the ceremony in Singapore.

One of the chapters in the book is called ‘Race and the Royals: Institutional Bigotry and Denial’ which will be looking into the claims of racism within the Royal Family.

The news comes as the future king of the British monarchy kicked off his week-long Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore, the first one held in Asia.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan made bombshell allegations of racism during their interview with Oprah Winfrey as they detailed “concerns and conversations about how dark” their son Prince Archie was going to be.

Following the interview, King Charles’ eldest son sternly stated that “We are very much not a racist family.” Meanwhile, the late Queen addressed the claims saying “recollections may vary.”

Ahead of Scobie’s book release, the promotional material has also dubbed as “power-hungry” and King Charles as “popular.”

Palace aides have told The Mail on Sunday this situation is “very bad,” and that any charges of racism are made, they will be “robustly rebutted.”