David Beckham calls wife Victoria Beckham ‘dramatic’

David Beckham pulled his wife Victoria Beckham’s leg as he called her dramatic during the couple’s morning workout session.



Taking to Instagram, the former English footballer offered a rare glimpse of the former Spice Girl in which she can be seen laying down on the floor next to a treadmill.



Alongside the shared photo, David wrote, “Not that my wife’s dramatic or anything but this is what happened this morning.”



In response, the renowned fashion designer shared her husband’s picture resting on a yoga mat and playfully said, "And the Oscar goes to..."



David-Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Earlier, the Beckham family made headlines due to the explosive revelations made in the Netflix documentary Beckham which was based on the footballer’s life.



In one of the surprising statements, David's close pal Gary Neville shared that the co-founder of Inter Miami club used to drive for hours just to spend some minutes with his lady love.

"He was on the phone to Victoria every second. He would stay on the phone till one in the morning. It was like an addict. He’d drive four hours to spend 20 minutes with her," his friend added.



David tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children - sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and a daughter Harper, 12.