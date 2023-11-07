Pregnant Chelsee Healey showcases blossoming baby bump as she heads for dinner

Chelsee Healey, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second child, proudly showcased her blossoming baby bump as she ventured out for a dinner at Sexy Fish Manchester on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Hollyoaks star appeared to be in great spirits for her evening outing, radiating joy as she made her entrance into the upscale restaurant.

Chelsee, who is a mother to five-year-old daughter Coco from her previous relationship with Jack Molloy, looked absolutely stunning.

She opted for a sheer lace mini dress, which she paired with tights and high platform heels. To stay warm, she layered up with a long black coat, and her outfit was complemented with a chunky silver necklace and hoop earrings.

In July, the star shared the news of her pregnancy, although she has chosen not to reveal her partner's name.

Chelsee recently gathered her loved ones for an extravagant gender reveal celebration at Morley's Hall Barn in Manchester.