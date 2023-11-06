Celine Dion fuels stage-return rumours attending Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Finale

Celine Dion may be hinting at a return after facing a severe illness for some time.



After going ghost for two years due to a serious illness, Celine Dion suddenly made her way back into the public eye in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, she was seen as an audience member at the Resorts World Theatre during the last night of Katy Perry's residency, where Dion was forced to cancel her own engagement two years prior.

Even more people were drawn to Dion's presence in the crowd during Perry's farewell performance than were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to news sources or fan videos, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, and Zoe Saldana were among the other celebrities who saw Perry off.

Dion's participation at Perry's show was highlighted by John Katsilometes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal writer who is considered the city's top entertainment columnist, as another proof that the singer will eventually be allowed to resume her Resorts World residency.

Katsilometes stated that AEG personnel have already expressed their "optimism" regarding Dion returning to the stage, stating, "Dion was seen dancing throughout the show, giving fans and officials more confidence she can return to the stage in 2024."



On his X (formerly Twitter) account, the journalist offered his own guesses on when she may return, saying, “I’m optimistic about her return next year. Maybe in the spring, even … Merely an educated assessment.”



