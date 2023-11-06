Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon step out as couple for first public appearance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong with their romance as they stepped out for their first public appearance as a couple in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they were spotted at LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala. According to a source that told People Magazine, Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 32, were “super loving” during their outing but did not pose for photos together.

The insider shared that they were “laughing and joking with everyone around them” and they “seemed to be having a good time.”

Pitt was attending the gala to honour filmmaker David Fincher with a tribute at the ceremony, which was co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Pitt’s frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio.

The very public date night comes after the pair enjoyed a romantic summer together.

Previously, a source told the outlet that the Fight Club star and the jewellery designer “have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other.”

The couple first sparked romance rumours in November last year after they were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Pitt was reportedly “smitten” with de Ramon as their romance began to blossom from there.