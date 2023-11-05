VIDEO: Transgender persons issued driving licences in Rajanpur

The traffic police issued motorcycle-rickshaw driving licences to transgender persons in Punjab’s Rajanpur, paving the way for them to earn livelihood with respect, it emerged on Sunday.



Surprisingly, the transgenders were trained to ride motorcycles and rickshaws by the police personnel before issuing them the licences.

Talking to journalists after clearing the test for a licence, the shemales said people made fun of them when they first time came here to receive motorbike training.

The transgenders were of the view that a driving licence would help them get a respectable job.

Earlier in June, around 62 transgender persons have been issued driving licences for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

They were also being given training in driving schools of the Punjab Police. As per Punjab IG, the number of driving schools across Punjab had been increased from 32 to 64.