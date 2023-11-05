Alia Bhatt hints at potential plans to reveal daughter Raha’s face

File Footage

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about the decision of not revealing her daughter Raha’s face whom she welcomed with Ranbir Kapoor in November last year.



In conversation with Hindustan Times at the publication's leadership summit, the Gangubai actress disclosed her and Kapoor's serious concerns as a parent, saying, "We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet."

Alia, 30, shared that she doesn’t want to hide her daughter’s face. She is "proud of her," however, the actress admitted that she wants to keep Raha away from limelight as she is barely a year old.



The Heart of Stone actress shared that once she and her husband get comfortable as new parents, the couple will disclose their daughter’s face.

"Whenever that moment comes. It could be now, it could be in the near future, it could be whenever. Whenever we are ready, it will happen without giving too much pressure," the B-town diva further added.



On the work front, Alia will be next seen in movie tilted Jigra, which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the forthcoming film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.