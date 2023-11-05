Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s baby boy’s name meaning revealed

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, revealed the meaning of their to-be-born baby boy’s name.



The drummer for Blink-182 has revealed that Rocky Thirteeen Barker will be the name of his first kid with the Kardashian family.

And while Kourtney and Barker, who made their pregnancy known in June, are eagerly awaiting the birth of their baby, little Rocky's unusual name has been his father's preference for a while.

Back in July, Travis said he had been considering the name and that it had "been going through my head lately."

In an episode of Complex's GOAT Talk video series, he clarified the origin behind the name of the band, saying, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies."

At the time, the 47-year-old continued, "It also pays homage to Rocky," which he referred to as "the greatest boxing movie of all time."

"And 13 is just the greatest number of all time," the musician said, referring to the middle name. He even has the numbers "1" and "3" tattooed on a skull close to his elbow.

And it's clear that Travis enjoys names with movie references. After all, the title character in one of his favourite movies, True Romance, has the same name as his 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker.