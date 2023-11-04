Emily Blunt shares insight into selection process for movie roles: Deets inside

Emily Blunt has shared insight into her selection process for the movie roles in a throwback interview.



“I will immediately reject a script if I see three very specific words as I know the role will be stoic,” said the Oppenheimer star in a 2022 interview with The Telegraph.

Emily stated, “It's the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead’.”

“That makes me roll my eyes – I am already out. I'm bored,” remarked A Quiet Place actress.

Emily explained, “Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.”

However, The Devil Wears Prada actress added she loved playing a character with a “secret”.

In July, Emily spoke with The Guardian about gender inequality in Hollywood.

“For women, I think there is still a pressure to be likeable, and sort of warm and understood, and men are not held to that same standard. No one cared if Leonardo DiCaprio was likeable in The Wolf of Wall Street,” mentioned the Mission Impossible actress.

Emily pointed out, “I could equally generalise and say a lot of women tend to try to dance around things because we're not often given a platform to speak honestly.”

“Or you're considered too ambitious or emotional if someone appears to be speaking their mind with spirited opinion,” she remarked.