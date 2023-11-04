Katie Price, Carl Woods are 'planning secret wedding?

Katie Price embraced the bridal spirit during a visit to a wedding dress boutique in Worthing, West Sussex, on Thursday.

The 45-year-old former glamour model radiated happiness as she donned various extravagant wedding dresses from head to toe while shopping at Whyte Weddings.

Her visit to the boutique comes amid reports of a secret wedding being planned with her on-off partner, Carl Woods, after rekindling their romance. While at the boutique, Katie was shopping for outfits for her live podcast show at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, scheduled for Tuesday.

Katie showcased an elegant halterneck gown with a tulle ballgown skirt that flowed into a magnificent train. She later changed into a dazzling strapless gown with a floor-length A-line skirt, adorning her look with a sparkling silver tiara, ensuring she spared no detail for her stunning bridal appearance.

During the visit, she did not wear an engagement ring.

It comes after it was reported that Katie and her on-off boyfriend Carl are planning a secret wedding.

Katie recently confirmed that she was back together with the car salesman, 34, as they cosied up together during a sun-soaked Ibiza holiday earlier this month.