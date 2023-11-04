 
Saturday November 04, 2023
Fawad Chaudhry arrested, taken to unknown place, says wife

Chaudhry's wife says her husband was arrested by police and men in plain clothes

By Arfa Feroz Zake
November 04, 2023
PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry talking to the media persons outside the ECP office in Islamabad. — Online/File
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Islamabad, the politician's wife confirmed to Geo News

Speaking to the TV channel, Hiba Fawad — Chaudhry's spouse — said that her husband was arrested by men in plain clothes and the police. 

"We were not told why Fawad Chaudhry is being arrested," she said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

