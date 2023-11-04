Fawad Chaudhry arrested, taken to unknown place, says wife

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry talking to the media persons outside the ECP office in Islamabad. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Islamabad, the politician's wife confirmed to Geo News.

Speaking to the TV channel, Hiba Fawad — Chaudhry's spouse — said that her husband was arrested by men in plain clothes and the police.

"We were not told why Fawad Chaudhry is being arrested," she said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.