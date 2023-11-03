Al Pacino breaks silence on life insurance in child support agreement

Al Pacino has recently broken silence on life insurance in child support agreement with girlfriend Noor Alfallah



According to the US Weekly, the court documents stated that Pacino said he “has no life insurance,” which would help him to designate heirs following his death.

In the agreement, it is mentioned that Alfallah would receive $110,000 up front from Pacino for their 4-month-old son, Roman as well as an additional $30,000 per month in “base child support”.

The outlet reported that Pacino might have to pay an additional $90,000 at the end of the year based on his annual earnings.

Per agreement, the actor’s initial payment will be divided into two installments, first half owned within 10 days of judgement.

The other half will only be paid after Alfallah shares “executed lease agreement for a new residence for her and Roman”.

Pacino will have to deposit $15,000 every year in a fund for Roman’s education as well as responsible for medical expenses for the infant.

The court decided that Alfallah would have physical custody of Roman and Pacino received visitation rights.

However, the duo didn’t discuss about their plans for holidays and schooling schedules.

Meanwhile, Pacino also concurred agreed to pay Alfallah’s attorney fees for up to $20,000 after she initially filed for full physical custody in September.

For the unversed, Pacino and Alfallah first spotted together in April 2022 while getting out from a restaurant together in Venice, California. In May, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together.

Pacino’s spokesperson spoke to US and revealed that the couple are still together.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” added the actor’s rep.