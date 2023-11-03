‘Seal factories responsible for Lahore air pollution’, LHC orders Punjab govt

A view of heavy smog in morning hours at Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad. — Online/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday directed the Punjab government to shut down factories contributing to air pollution in light of the dangerously high smog levels in Lahore.



Earlier this week, the LHC had ordered the government to impose a "smog emergency" in the provincial capital which has seen exuberantly high smog and air pollution levels in recent days primarily due to smoke-emitting vehicles, factories and the burning of crops.



LHC's Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing Haroon Farooq's petition regarding anti-smog measures, directed the factories responsible for contributing to air pollution, to submit affidavits that if they are found in violation of environmental laws the factories would be demolished.

The court also ordered the authorities to keep such factories sealed until the owners submit affidavits reassuring of no further violations of environmental laws.

Informing the court on the measures taken by the government to curb air pollution, Commissioner Lahore Division Mohammad Ali Randhawa reassured that the authorities will take strict action against Smoke-emitting vehicles.

The commissioner also revealed that the traffic police have also been directed to impound vehicles contributing to smog.

"We have taken numerous measures to encourage cycling [...] We have also reached out to the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency for the establishment of a cycling track," Randhawa said.

The official also said that the government will try to make sure that cyclists are able to buy products at a discounted price in hotels.

He further revealed that to discourage deforestation, the authorities plan to issue advertisements in newspapers warning people that cutting trees is, in fact, a crime.

"It looks like the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is sleeping [...] we will wake them up," the court said while censuring the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

"It looks like we are on the right track [...] These two months [November and December] are very crucial. From next year we will have to take important steps from the beginning [of the winter season]," the court said.

Additionally, the court directed the authorities should gather pictorial evidence of vehicles contributing to smog and air pollution.

Adjourning the case till November 7, the court ordered the commissioner to partner up with the private sector saying that the cycling trend can be re-introduced in five to six months.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced taking up the issue of burning crops, worsening the smog situation, with India at a diplomatic level.

Meanwhile, sources in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have revealed that the use of substandard fuels such as plastic and rubber especially in the cottage industry around Bund Road was contributing a lot to increasing the smog. They said the EPA was not taking effective measures to tackle this issue and just eye-washing measures were being taken.