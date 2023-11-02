Royal family shares big news about King Charles amid Kate, William's Scotland show

Royal family has shared another post about King Charles current visit to Kenya and the monarch's next important engagement in Dubai.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared new pictures of the King and the Queen on third day of their state visit to Kenya.

The new post comes hours after Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, visited a charity in Scotland on Thursday.

The meaningful photos were captioned: "Left unchecked, global warming, biodiversity loss and climate change are challenges which threaten us all and can only be met by the whole of society working together in the spirit of action, partnership and commitment. Nowhere is this spirit better embodied than here, in all of you."



The royal family shared new details about the monarch's UAE trip to attend #COP28 climate summit this year, stating: "This week, in his speech at the UN in Nairobi, The King spoke of how communities in Kenya are protecting and conserving their country’s unique biodiversity. During #RoyalVisitKenya - and as it was announced that His Majesty will attend the #COP28 climate summit in Dubai - The King has spoken to Kenyans on the front lines of efforts to protect our environment."



King Charles III will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai next month, Buckingham Palace has already confirmed. The 74-year-old monarch, known as a longstanding advocate of bolder action to combat climate change, will deliver the opening address at the World Climate Action Summit, the gathering of global leaders which will open the two-week annual conference.