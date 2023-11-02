Robbie Williams makes shocking revelation about his battle with anorexia

Robbie Williams has disclosed a period in his life when he survived on just one banana a day during his battle with an eating disorder.

The former Take That singer at 49 is set to launch a new Netflix documentary this month that delves into his turbulent career, and in a candid revelation, he acknowledged his struggle with anorexia for the first time.

In this upcoming documentary, he reflects on a troubling phase when he restricted his daily food intake to a single banana, totaling a mere 90 calories.

Speaking to The Sun about that time, Robbie explains 'there's been an overarching eating disorder that has been with me all my life, it's a mixture of all the disorders.'

'I had 'bigorexia' which is thinking you have no muscles and no size and anorexia. There is a word that's missing though, and that's what I am. It was either restrictive or over-eating - I've never had it right...there is an eating disorder I'm just not sure which is my brand.'

Anorexia is a serious mental illness where a person restricts their food intake, which often causes them to be severely underweight. Many also exercise excessively.

The singer has spoken openly in the past about his ongoing body dysmorphia battle.