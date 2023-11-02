Princess Kate cheers on Prince George at his football match after school break

file footage

Kate Middleton made a brief appearance at Prince George’s football game after attending to her first public event in two weeks.



The Princess of Wales stepped out to support her eldest son at his school on Wednesday, Nov. 1, after meeting with “Dadvengers,” a community for fathers and their children in Arnos Grove, London, to highlight the important role that dads play in their children’s earliest years.

In clips surfacing on X, formerly Twitter, the mom of three could be seen interacting with other parents on the field.

She decked out in an army-colored jacket atop a black and white striped sweatshirt, paired with blue jeans and a matching-colored muffler on her neck.

The future Queen’s latest outing comes in the wake of her decision to dial down on royal duties alongside her husband Prince William to spend more time with their kids: George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, who just got off from their two-week school break.

The oldest son of King Charles is set to kick off third annual Earthshot Prize Award ceremony later this month sans his wife, who will stay back to help their tween prepare for their exams.