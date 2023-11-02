Prince Harry finding ways to gain back ‘independence’ from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry may be looking for ways to gain back his independence which he enjoyed in his home country which he no longer has in the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been looking for a property of his own in London to rebuild his life in the UK, according to a source cited by OK! Magazine. Moreover, Meghan is not keen on the plan to return to Britain.

Amid the reports, royal author Phil Dampier believes that the reason Harry is insisting upon returning to UK is so that he does not have to be dependent on his wife for social experiences.

The author told Fabulous Magazine that Harry has given a “massive cost” when he moved to California. He said, “Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends.”

Dampier explained, “I get the impression he hasn’t got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people.” He added that this may have taken a “toll” on Harry and now he is “dependent on Meghan for his social life.”

Prince Harry was recently spotted in Austin, Texas, as he was invited by Mercedes team, two weeks ago. The Duke of Sussex was all smiles and appeared in high spirits during the solo trip.