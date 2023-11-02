Emily Hampshire draws ire for dressing up as Johnny Depp for Halloween

Emily Hampshire landed under fire for her costume choice for this year’s Halloween.
The Schitt’s Creek star took to Instagram to post now-deleted photos of herself dressed as Johnny Depp alongside a friend decked out as Amber Heard for the spooky festival.
Hampshire and her friend seemed to recreate the former couple’s outfits from their 2022 trial over domestic abuse allegations and defamation.
She drew in a mustache above her lips resembling Depp’s, and sported fake tattoos as well a suit that the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore during the 2022 trial.
Meanwhile, her friend impersonated a crying Heard.
Following the backlash, the actor shortly released a statement, in which she expressed shame over her insensitive decision.
“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” Hampshire wrote. “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.”
She added: “Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.”
