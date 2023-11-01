Thomas Lennon pays tribute to his former co-star Matthew Perry’s following sudden death

Thomas Lennon has recently reflected on one of his former co-star Matthew Perry’s sad death.



In his tribute shared by Variety on October 31, Thomas said, “Matthew Perry told me a lot of stories,”

“None of which can be printed,” remarked the 53-year-old.

Thomas stated, “Matty lived messy. Matty had huge feelings and was not afraid to make you a part of those feelings. A comedy sword-swallower using real swords. The swords hurt.”

It is pertinent to mention that Thomas would call his close pal and late actor “a cartoon mascot for anxiety wrapped in the packaging of a matinee idol. Canadian tennis pro. Heartthrob with a racing heart. Playwright. Accidental superstar”.

Thomas also spoke up about Matthew’s battle with addiction over the years, noting, “He wore it on his sleeve. Matty would lend you his jacket which smelled like cigarettes and still had the pain right there on the sleeve. Matty would lend you cigarettes.”

“Matty joked when he was worried, and he was worried more than you might think. The butt of Matthew Perry’s best jokes was always Matthew Perry. Matty admitted when he had messed-up which was constantly. Matty was easy to forgive,” explained Thomas.

Thomas penned, “Matthew’s world that was in the palm of his hand was in a tug-of-war with the world on his shoulders.”

“Matty was always trying to get better. Matty was ready to talk. Matty wanted to make you laugh even if swallowing the swords hurt,” he added.

To note, Thomas first met Matthew during his appearance as guest star on Friends back in 1999. A decade later, both actors starred together in the 2009 movie 17 Again.

Moreover, Thomas and Matthew came together on screen in 2015 for The Odd Couple remake, which aired on CBS for three seasons.