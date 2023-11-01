Hollywood stars snub Harry, Meghan after lending support to William, Kate

Many Hollywood A-list celebrities have reached out to Prince William and Kate Middleton and offered their support, in turn snubbing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid reports that the Cambridges have plans to have some footing in the US.
Sources told Closer Magazine that despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex living in California, it was the Prince and Princess of Wales who garnered the most support.
"You'd be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan," the source added.
This was made apparent with Prince William’s New York visit for the Earthshot Prize and now reports claim that he and his wife plan to rope in the likes of Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise as the know that "everyone wants to be around them".
"They may have moved to California, but it's William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that.”
"They insist that they'd be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they'll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal."
