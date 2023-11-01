Miley Cyrus shows off impressive yoga skills in the middle of a river

Miley Cyrus showed off her expert paddleboard yoga moves.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Cyrus, 30, flaunted her impressive coordination skills, lunging, twisting, and stretching, all while balancing atop a paddleboard floating in a river.

“So close to heaven but so far from everyone,” Cyrus captioned the black-and-white post, referencing the lyrics to her song, Island, which played in the background of the video.

“[Wave emoji] Grateful for this #island & the abundant magic she shared with us [butterfly emoji],” she added.

The Wrecking Ball songstress expertly performed various yoga moves, including a twisting lunge, plank into a cobra position, followed by a downward dog, and then another twisting lunge all in one smooth motion while balancing on top of the thin paddleboard.

After executing the moves in one smooth and swift motion, Cyrus raised her arms in celebration and picked up her paddle before the video cut off.

For the morning yoga session, officially known as SUP yoga (stand-up paddleboarding), the former Disney star was wearing a black bikini top with matching shorts.

She kept her hair out of her way in two pigtails tucked underneath a black cap.