Louis Tomlinson slams ‘ridiculous’ theories about Harry Styles romance

Louis Tomlinson shut down conspiracy theories about his alleged romance with Harry Styles.

The former One Direction bandmates widely prompted fan speculations that the pair were secretly together during their time in the band.

During an interactive session with fans on X, formerly Twitter, the Back To You singer responded to a seemingly implicit question from a fan asking him a recipe of “chicken parmesan.”

“You start by realizing all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair,” he replied.



The explanation dates back to almost a decade, when the As It Was singer posted a photo of Tomlinson cooking a meal.

The father of one later revealed that he cooked his then-girlfriend Eleanor a chicken parmesan with mashed potatoes, dubbing it the “most romantic thing” he’s ever done.

However, fans assumed the singer actually cooked the meal for Styles, implying the romantic status of their relationship.

Speaking to The Sun in 2017, the Bigger Than Me singer reflected on how the baseless rumors affected his friendship with Harry.

“It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy,” shared Louis.

“It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did,” the singer explained.

“It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable. I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word.”