Hrithik Roshan gushes over girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt birthday tribute for Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt birthday note for his girlfriend Saba Azad, recalling the magical times the couple spent together.



In a touching Instagram post, the Bollywood actor shared an adorable unseen picture with Azad.

While showering praise on his partner, Roshan wrote, "We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure !!That’s what it feels like with you. like Home."

The 49-year-old action hero expressed his gratitude over Azad with whom he said can "create magic" with.

"That’s where the adventure begins.. creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love," he concluded.

Moreover, Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan extended her warm wishes to the birthday girl.

Khan shared two throwback photos featuring herself with her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Hrithik and Saba.

The mother-of-two wrote, "Happy birthday darling girl wish you big love and the happiest smiles. And may all your dreams and wishes come true today and always.. @sabazad."

