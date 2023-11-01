Justin Timberlake’s vacation was ‘planned months ago’ before Britney Spears memoir

Justin Timberlake has been accused of “fleeing” to Mexico with family after Britney Spears name dropped him in her new memoir The Women in Me, but this may not be the exact case.
“It had nothing to do with Britney’s memoir,” a source said, as per Us Weekly. “He and his family already had this vacation planned months ago.”
According to pictures released by the Daily Mail on Monday, October 30, Timberlake, 42, arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his family, which included wife Jessica Biel.
The source claims that Timberlake is “supportive of Britney’s decision to put her truth out there,” but he is currently “focused on his family and living in the present.”
Spears made a number of allegations regarding her relationship with Timberlake in her memoir, which was published earlier this month.
The vocalists first met on The Mickey Mouse Club set and went on dates from 1999 to 2002. But according to her book, Timberlake reportedly texted Spears to end their relationship.
Spears additionally disclosed that she had an abortion prior to their breakup.
For his part, Timberlake had no idea that he would play such a significant role in The Woman in Me.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share quality time in Santa Monica stroll
North West's steals spotlight on her magazine cover, channels Kanye West's passion for performance
Victoria Beckham shares her thoughts on her brand's financial success in a new interview
Will.i.am collaborates with Britney Spears for new song, Mind Your Business, released in July
Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West’s considered one of best-selling music artists, with over 160 million records
Zoë Kravitz flaunts her engaging style at Halloween bash with Channing Tatum