Justin Timberlake’s vacation was ‘planned months ago’ before Britney Spears memoir

Justin Timberlake has been accused of “fleeing” to Mexico with family after Britney Spears name dropped him in her new memoir The Women in Me, but this may not be the exact case.



“It had nothing to do with Britney’s memoir,” a source said, as per Us Weekly. “He and his family already had this vacation planned months ago.”

According to pictures released by the Daily Mail on Monday, October 30, Timberlake, 42, arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his family, which included wife Jessica Biel.

The source claims that Timberlake is “supportive of Britney’s decision to put her truth out there,” but he is currently “focused on his family and living in the present.”

Spears made a number of allegations regarding her relationship with Timberlake in her memoir, which was published earlier this month.

The vocalists first met on The Mickey Mouse Club set and went on dates from 1999 to 2002. But according to her book, Timberlake reportedly texted Spears to end their relationship.

Spears additionally disclosed that she had an abortion prior to their breakup.

For his part, Timberlake had no idea that he would play such a significant role in The Woman in Me.