Brad Pitt finally calls out Angelina Jolie in a new lawsuit over French winery: Report

File Footage

Brad Pitt has recently called out Angelina Jolie for declining his lawsuit over French winery.



In a new motion obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt urged a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to deny Jolie’s recent sale to be undone.

For the unversed, last year, Pitt reportedly sued Jolie after she sold her stake in a French winery, Chateau Miraval, which they purchased while married.

The Troy actor claimed that the former couple bought the estate to turn it into a wine business so that they could pass down to their children.

Following 2016 divorce, Pitt revealed Jolie approached him in 2021 asking him to get out of the business.

The actor alleged that he began find a buyer and them he and his team negotiated a deal to pay Jolie $54 million for her 50% ownership.

However, the deal fell apart after claims of domestic violence by Jolie against Pitt came to the fore in their divorce.

Later, Jolie sold her stake, which was held in a company named Nouvel, to a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shelfer.

Pitt mentioned that Jolie broke a promise not to sell her stake without his approval, but she did.

In a new motion, Pitt attorney said that in 2021, Jolie secretly sold her stake in Château Miraval to a conglomerate owned by a Russian oligarch.

Jolie put Pitt, “without his consent, into partnership with a stranger and inviting that stranger to share not only Pitt’s family business but also his family home”.

Pitt maintained that Jolie did not seek his approval before selling her stake in their company and her claims are false.

“Jolie is wrong—the Complaint cites many statements Jolie made over the years. But in any event, implied-in-fact contracts based on conduct are well-established under California law, and the detailed factual allegations in the Complaint— which Jolie resists or ignores—state such a claim,” explained Pitt’s lawyer.

In the end, Pitt added, “Jolie’s summary efforts to dismiss these independent claims are meritless.”