Tuesday October 31, 2023
North West shines on magazine cover debut, unveils love for performing

North West's steals spotlight on her magazine cover, channels Kanye West's passion for performance

By Christina Harrold
November 01, 2023
North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, graces cover of Vice Media's i-D Magazine.

North West, the well-known offspring of reality TV sensation Kim Kardashian, has made her debut as the cover star for Vice Media's i-D magazine. 

During her exclusive interview, North provided insights into her budding interests and revealed her unmistakable connection to her father, the renowned Kanye West.

The young talent expressed her deep admiration for her father's musical legacy, citing his classic 2004 hit, Through The Wire, as her current favorite song. 

In the conversation, North declared, "I like singing," and disclosed that performing holds a special place in her heart, stating, "performing is my favorite."

North West is already setting her sights on the family businesses. 

She aspires to make her mark within the Kardashian-Jenner empire, expressing a specific interest in her mother's shapewear brand, SKIMS, and her father's fashion label, Yeezy, showcasing her determination and ambition beyond her years.

When asked about her future career goals, the precocious young talent didn't hold back.

North's vision includes roles as diverse as a basketball player, rapper, and artist, showcasing her wide-ranging talents. 

She recounted a brief interest in boxing at the age of seven, but her current passion lies in the realm of visual arts, which she plans to explore alongside her other ambitions.

The young entrepreneur in the making revealed her practical approach to funding her artistic endeavors. "When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive," she explained. 

