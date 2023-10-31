Lisa Kudrow isn't adopting Matthew Perry's dog for surprising reason

Lisa Kudrow is not taking in Matthew Perry's dog, despite rumours to the contrary, as he was dogless when he passed away.

Rumours earlier this week said Kudrow will assume the role, but a source clarifies to People magazine that this is untrue.

Perry and his former partner Molly Hurwitz did, however, once possess a doodle mix named Alfred. The couple started dating in 2018 and later broke up in June 2021. They are engaged in November 2020.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry told People at the time of their breakup. “I wish Molly the best.”

Hurwitz revealed her thoughts on Perry's demise in a Monday Instagram post.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” a picture of the deceased "Friends" cast member was captioned by Hurwitz, a literary manager of 32 years.

“As the ‘Friends’ reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F**k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

Hurwitz continued, “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”



