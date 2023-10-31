How royal family could have handled Prince Harry's explosive claims better

Prince Harry made some explosive claims about the Firm in his memoir 'Spare

The royal family was called out for taking their mantra ‘never complain, never explain’ too seriously after a PR expert noted that Prince Harry’s bombshell claims went too far to remain silent about.

Speaking to The Mirror, Andy Barr said that the Firm should have taken a firm stance over silence as they could have dealt with the problematic accusations with more grace.

“[The royals] are clearly not blameless in this either and possibly took the mantra of 'never complain, never explain' too far," he said.

"Whilst they garnered worldwide respect for not responding to every new sordid revelation, they could have better handled some of the more inflammatory elements such as the accusations of a physical altercation between Harry and William."

While he acknowledged that Harry would never confess over regretting his problematic actions, "all parties will know that better communication would have made the move less controversial and removed the tinge of sadness that many across the globe now feel".

"The real power play here was between the armies of communications and brand advisors that both sides employ."

"If the Royal Family and Harry had been more stern in their ruling that neither side should brief negative messages about each other to the press then much of the discussion could have been done behind closed doors, directly and with more dignity."