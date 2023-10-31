Meghan Markle misses out on ‘powerful connection’ due to bad decision

Meghan Markle appeared to have missed out an opportunity to form a powerful connection through the royal family when she stepped down from her role with Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress, who exited her royal position in 2020 alongside Harry, not only would have helped the royal family gain popularity but it would have also worked in her favour.

Royal commentator Bonnie Brownlee opined during True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, “Meghan could have been extremely helpful, especially in the Commonwealth.”

She continued, “There are a lot of millennials around the world in the Commonwealth nations. I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful, and sometimes I think they didn’t realise how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles.”

Brownlee was of the view that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change” in the monarchy.

The comments come amid speculations that Prince Harry has been regretting his decision of leaving his royal life behind. Some reports have suggested that Harry is even considering moving closer to home.