Helen Skelton leaves fans upset with her latest move

Helen Skelton's departure from a beloved TV presenting position has left her fans feeling disappointed.

The 40-year-old Countryfile presenter had been hosting Channel 4's Super League Rugby since 2022 but is now saying her farewell to the role after a two-year stint.

To mark the occasion, she shared an emotional montage of her time on screen on her Instagram feed following the broadcast of the behind-the-scenes finale over the weekend.

Helen's experience on the show was helped by years of watching her ex-husband Richie Myler playing rugby.

She wrote on Instagram: 'What a two years!!!! THANK YOUUU for giving us so much freedom and access.

But despite Helen's positive attitude, fans were left devastated at her departure.

One wrote: 'Gutted to see the channel 4 coverage has ended. Breath of fresh air.'

Another added: 'Absolutely brilliant reel Helen..!!!!…love this….thank you to all involved for the last two years of super league on channel 4…its been brill..!!!…great coverage…analysis…and great banter between you all…!!'

However fans can breathe a sigh of relief after it was revealed Helen is set to take on a new starring role.

The former Blue Peter star is set to debut in Fireman Sam as the new farming character Annie Morris.

Helen, who quit her BBC5 Live gig earlier this year, was captured in high spirits as she posed in front of a green tractor while sporting double denim