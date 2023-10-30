VIDEO: Israeli lobbies trying to bribe pro-Palestine influencers to support Israel

Some Israeli groups have been attempting to bribe pro-Palestine influencers to promote messages in favour of Israel by promising them money and more followers in an effort to control the narrative during Tel Aviv's attack on Gaza.



In the ongoing war between the Palestinian group Hamas and the Israeli government, ground fighting broke out inside the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, with Israeli tanks spotted outside the region's biggest city.

Israel's intensifying land and air campaign since Hamas's October 7 attacks has heightened fears for the 2.4 million civilians trapped inside besieged Gaza.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in at least 8,306 fatalities since October 7 including 3,457 children, 2,136 women, and 480 seniors, as per Al Jazeera.

Palestinian Health Ministry reported that at least 21,048 people have been injured with 1,950 people missing, including 1,050 children.

On Monday, 93 people were killed in Khan Younis today.

Al-Quds Hospital continues to receive constant warnings from the Israeli army to evacuate.

Water scarcity has led to widespread outbreaks of waterborne diseases and skin ailments.

According to the UN organisation, at least 672,000 people are taking refuge in 149 UNRWA facilities located throughout the Gaza Strip, and their living circumstances are getting worse.

