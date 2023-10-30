Inside Prince Harry's 'brilliant' move to begin Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games came into fruition after he drew inspiration from the Warrior Games

Prince Harry’s passion for making the impossible, possible was laid bare by a pal of the royal as he recalled how the Invictus Games came into fruition.

Speaking on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast, David Wiseman shared that the Spare author drew inspiration for the Games from the Warrior Games, an American counterpart to the event that focused on injured veterans.

He explained: "The morning after, we were sitting in a hotel in Colorado, reflecting on what we’d just seen.

"We were sitting down at breakfast, it wasn’t a meeting or anything like that, and Harry said, 'Look, this is absolutely brilliant, what we’ve seen here is absolutely brilliant. What we need to do is internationalise this.

"We need to invite allies and nations from all over the world, we’re going to put it in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it needs to be on the BBC, this is going to be massive, we’ll have a closing concert.

"He could see it before anyone else could."

Wiseman explained: "We didn’t realise the time frame that he made in mind. Bearing in mind that was May 2013, we went back to the Warrior Games that afternoon, and he stood on stage at the podium, and I think it had been written in his speech, that vision to say, ’Look, we’d like to do this,' I think he’d added his own note that said 'next year'.

"He went rogue! We were like, 'What? Next year?' For a long time, there were three or four of us at the Royal Foundation managing this project.

"September 2014, we were there, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it might have been by the skin of our teeth but we were there!"