Matthew Perry's last conversation before death unveiled

Matthew Perry, who left the world devastated on October 28, talked to his Friends co-star Ione Skye about meditation in his last conversation with her.
The Friends star who made her film debut in 1988’s A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon alongside Skye, appeared to be happy in his final text exchange with the actress.
"Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are," said Perry.
In response, the 53-year-old actress wrote, "Awe. I love that. Xo."
During their sweet conversation, Perry further said, "Hope you are healthy and happy," as a kind gesture.
Alongside the chat screenshots, Skye shared an adorable throwback photo with the late artist as she mourned the death of her good friend.
"My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy," she captioned her post.
Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.
As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.
