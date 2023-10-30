 
Matthew Perry's last conversation before death unveiled

Matthew Perry, known as Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' passed away on Saturday due to apparent drowning

By Nola Miller
October 30, 2023
Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star Ione Skye reveals last conversation with him
Matthew Perry, who left the world devastated on October 28, talked to his Friends co-star Ione Skye about meditation in his last conversation with her. 

The Friends star who made her film debut in 1988’s A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon alongside Skye, appeared to be happy in his final text exchange with the actress.  

"Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are," said Perry. 

In response, the 53-year-old actress wrote, "Awe. I love that. Xo."

During their sweet conversation, Perry further said, "Hope you are healthy and happy," as a kind gesture. 

Ione Skye/Instagram
Alongside the chat screenshots, Skye shared an adorable throwback photo with the late artist as she mourned the death of her good friend. 

"My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy," she captioned her post. 

Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.

