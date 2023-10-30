Kareena Kapoor extends sweet birthday wish for ‘stunning’ Ananya Pandey

File Footage

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for Ananya Pandey as the actress is celebrating her 25th birthday today, on October 30.



Taking to Instagram, Kareena, 43, shared a sizzling monochromatic photo of the young B-town star and extended her love to the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday to the loveliest and most stunning Ananya lots of love and hugs," the Jab We Met actress captioned the picture.

Another Bollywood actress Kiara Advani re-shared Ananya’s adorable photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Happy birthday you beautiful girl! Have the bestest day and year ahead."

Moreover, Suhana Khan, Ananya’s best friend, reminisced good old times on the occasion of her special day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter who is making her acting debut in Netflix’s film, The Archies, shared throwback photos to wish her pal.



As per Indian media reports, Ananya is celebrating her birthday with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives.