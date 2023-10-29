Matthew Perry’s life recalled in pictures

Matthew Peery, 'Friends' star dead at 54

Matthew Perry was discovered dead in Los Angeles from what seemed to be drowning on Oct. 28. Earlier, the police responded to a call of cardiac arrest, to which they found the actor in his home, deceased.

Matthew Perry with 'Friends' cast

Perry became well-known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends of the 1990s. In addition to Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, the ten-season program ran from 1994 to 2004.

Matthew Perry with 'Friends' costars Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer

Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were great friends with Perry.

Matthew Peery as Chandler Bing in Friends Season 5 episode "The One With All The Thanksgivings"

During the production of "The One With All The Thanksgivings," a Season 5 episode of Friends," Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox posed for a picture.

Matthew Perry with David Schwimmer in 1998 on the same episode

During the 1998 filming of the same episode, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry posed for another picture.



Matthew Perry at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Pictured above is Matthew Perry arriving in Beverly Hills, California in 2002 for the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Matthew Perry with Larry King in an interview

Talk show presenter Larry King once conducted an interview with Matthew Perry in 2002.

Matthew Perry as Matt Albie in Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip

Also starring on NBC was Matthew Perry as Matt Albie in Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip. It debuted in 2006 and ran for one season.

Matthew Perry in '17 again' with Zac Efron

Matthew Perry portrayed an elderly iteration of Zac Efron's character, Mike O'Donnell, in the 2009 motion picture 17 Again.

Matthew Perry leaves GMA

On October 31, 2022, Matthew Perry leaves GMA in New York City.

On October 22, 2023, six days before to his passing, Perry was observed having dinner with a buddy in Los Angeles.