Matthew Perry’s life recalled in pictures

Matthew Perry was discovered dead in Los Angeles from what seemed to be drowning on Oct. 28. Earlier, the police responded to a call of cardiac arrest, to which they found the actor in his home, deceased.
Perry became well-known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends of the 1990s. In addition to Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, the ten-season program ran from 1994 to 2004.
Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were great friends with Perry.
During the production of "The One With All The Thanksgivings," a Season 5 episode of Friends," Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox posed for a picture.
During the 1998 filming of the same episode, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry posed for another picture.
Pictured above is Matthew Perry arriving in Beverly Hills, California in 2002 for the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Talk show presenter Larry King once conducted an interview with Matthew Perry in 2002.
Also starring on NBC was Matthew Perry as Matt Albie in Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip. It debuted in 2006 and ran for one season.
Matthew Perry portrayed an elderly iteration of Zac Efron's character, Mike O'Donnell, in the 2009 motion picture 17 Again.
On October 31, 2022, Matthew Perry leaves GMA in New York City.
On October 22, 2023, six days before to his passing, Perry was observed having dinner with a buddy in Los Angeles.
The couple holidayed in Cyprus
Matthew Perry tragic demise left the world in shock and sorrow
The Prince of Wales reportedly used his privilege to threaten those who caused him trouble
The beloved Friends star tragically lost his life by drowning in his jacuzzi at home October 28
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's recent PDA filled moment fuelled relationship rumours
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been labeled as 'inauthentic' as the pair struggle to improve their popularity