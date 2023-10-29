'Invincible' Arslan Ash wins Jemputan Teken 7 Championship

Arslan Ash poses with the Pakistani flag after winning EVO 2023 in Las Vegas. — EVO/File

Tekken 7 legend Arslan "Ash" Siddiqui on Sunday won the "Jemputan Tekken 7 Championship" held in Sepang, Malaysia adding another win in his illustrated esports career.

Initially, the esports veteran was down against Kkokkoma 2-0 in winners round 2. However, he later came back strong and used Kunimitsu to overpower LowHigh's Shaheen 3-1 in the grand final.

Siddiqui, who became a four-time EVO champion after winning the title in Las Vegas in August this year, also won the "Uprising Korea 2023" tournament after beating South Korea’s Galgonge in the final 3-0 last week.

He is the only player in the world to win the prestigious event four times in Tekken 7. He won the title in Japan and Las Vegas in 2019 and repeated the same feat this year as well.

Considered by many as the greatest Tekken player of all time, he was also named the "best E-Player of 2019" by EPSN.

He is also a "CEO 2021 champion" and the "2022 combo breaker Tekken 7" tournament winner, where he grabbed the title after defeating all of his 10 opponents.