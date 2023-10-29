Taylor Swift reunites with pals Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley for night out

Taylor Swift reunites with newly married pals without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is seemingly on a break from her duties as Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, spending quality time with her newly married pals.

The Blank Space hitmaker stepped out in Manhattan on Thursday evening, October 26, with her longtime friends, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

The dinner outing marked the first public reunion between the songstress and the couple since the latter's marriage in August.

Taylor, 33, exuded fall charm in a brown leather coat paired with a strapless jet black top.

She put on a leggy display with a brown mini skirt, while walking confidently in wine colored mid calf leather high heeled boots.

Flashback to the friend’s wedding, it's worth noting that it was the very same couple whose union caused a stir when Swift flied to New Jersey to attend their nuptials.

According to Page Six, locals and other attendees of a separate event were left somewhat frustrated as the police shut down the streets temporarily to accommodate the star studded celebrations.

After Taylor’s outing sans her new beau, it seemed that Kansas city chiefs sought his own enjoyment the next day by attending the World Series without his girlfriend.

It was reported that Travis, 34 even danced to the Midnight vocalists hit track Shake It Off as the stadium sound system echoed the Globe Field in Arlington, Texas with the catchy tune.