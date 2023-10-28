Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba dine together looking chic at Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba spent a girl night out together and dinned at Beverly Hills celeb hot spot Funke on Friday night.



On the same night when Jessica attended the Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Britney Spears from her Toxic music video, the brunette beauties looked elegant and as if they were thoroughly enjoying one other's company.

The Modern Family star, 51, wore sage green satin leggings and a v-neck, sleeveless black top.

Sofia wore a green wrap and a pale green crossbody handbag.

The 42-year-old Dark Angel actress donned a trendy navy and green checkered suit with wide-leg pants with zippers on the lower part of the leg, an oversize blazer, and a black crop top that showed off her toned abs.

Jessica completed her ensemble with stacked necklaces, a black handbag, and white pumps.

Later that night, Jessica dressed up for the annual Casamigos Brought to You by Those Who Drink It Halloween party.

This year's party was held in a private residence in Beverly Hills, where A-list invitees partied in what the event's press release described as a "surreal parallel universe."

The founder of the Honest Company dressed up as Britney Spears, wearing a blonde wig and a 'diamond' studded bodysuit similar to the one the pop diva wore in her Toxic music video.