Aaron Carter son takes legal action against singer's doctors, pharmacies after tragic death

Almost a year after Aaron Carter's tragic death, a lawsuit for wrongful death has been initiated on behalf of his two-year-old son, Princeton Lyric Carter.

The lawsuit contends that medical professionals and pharmacies may have contributed to the demise of the Fool's Gold star by prescribing and dispensing medications that negatively impacted his judgment and mental well-being, with the singer having been found deceased in his California home in a bathtub.

According to the legal document obtained by TMZ, doctors allegedly prescribed Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam without any kind of medical justification.

The suit also claims that the medications, combined with Carter's known mental health history and psychiatric condition, had a detrimental impact on his well-being, leading to his death.

The legal action specifically names Walgreens, among others, as a defendant.

Carter, 34, was found dead in a bathtub inside his home in Lancaster, California by his housekeeper on November 5, 2022.

The cause of death was later attributed to drowning after inhaling compressed difluoroethane, also known as huffing, and ingesting alprazolam, which is sold under the brand name Xanax.

An autopsy revealed Carter was 'incapacitated while in the bathtub after he 'slipped under the water' and drowned due to the effects' of the substances, according to officials.

Melanie Martin, Princeton’s mother, has taken legal action by filing the lawsuit on behalf of their son.