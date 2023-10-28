Taylor Swift success reason revealed by co-songwriter Diane Warren

Diane Warren unveils Taylor Swift’s “very particular” reason of success.

“She’s deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something,” she told Rolling Stone Friday.

“I can’t explain it, but that’s probably why she’s the biggest f–king star in the world,” she added.

The renowned songwriter co-wrote Swift's From The Vault single Say Don't Go, which appears on the recently released album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

The pair also wrote the breakup ballad in 2013.

Warren, 67, who suggested in a 2014 interview with Billboard that she worked with the Cruel Summer singer on a "pretty cool" song, acknowledged she didn't understand why Say Don't Go didn't make the final cut for 2014's 1989 album.

“Everything has its time, you know?” she reasoned to Rolling Stone. “It took a while to see the light of day, but I’m glad it finally did. It was worth the wait.”

Say Don’t Go is based on a person fighting against the end of a relationship.

“Why’d you have to lead me on? / Why you’d have to twist the knife? / Walk away and leave me bleeding, bleeding,” Swift sings.

“Now your silence has me screamin’ … I would stay forever if you say, ‘Don’t go.'”