50 Cent body-shames Madonna with 'ANT-icipated' comparison

50 Cent, on a Friday, took to Instagram with a controversial post, poking fun at Madonna's figure.

The post featured a picture of Madonna alongside an image resembling an ant's body, and in the caption, 50 Cent expressed his surprise, saying, "who the fvck did this? She’s rich, how the hell she didn’t get it fixed I want the fvcking doctor's name right now. I mean damn it man! LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."



The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, drawing mixed reactions from fans and observers.

While some found it amusing and in good fun, others criticized 50 Cent for making comments about Madonna's appearance.

The post was edited, but it had already stirred conversations online about body image and celebrity culture.

One user came to Madonna's defense, stating, "She sends a message, and if you don't understand that... it's your own fault. @madonna is an icon. She has a lot to say, but it takes brains to understand."



As always, social media remains a platform where even playful jests can ignite discussions on various aspects of public life.

Previously Madonna shared a series of sultry photos of herself lounging on a bed, donned in sunglasses, thigh-high stockings, stilettos, and a Versace robe.

While her photos garnered praise from many of her fans, one notable figure, 50 Cent, couldn't resist commenting.

In his Instagram post, 50 Cent uploaded one of Madonna's photos, alongside the caption: "I hope she didn't make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63, somebody tell her to chill out, please."

Later on he apologised to her.